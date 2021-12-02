Cyclonic storm: Odisha clamps 72 hours’ sea-fishing ban

The State government has clamped a three-day-long prohibition of fishing activity along the 480-km-stretch sea coast including at Chilka brackish lake.

“In view of the impending cyclonic storm, a measure of abundant caution is required. There is a need to restrict fishing activities along the entire coast of Odisha and Chilika Lake from 3 December till 5 December”, the fisheries and animal resource development department said in a notification on Thursday.

Accordingly, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (a) of Sub-Section (1) of Section (4) of the Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982 (Odisha Act 10 of 1982) and having regard to the matters specified in Sub-Section (2) thereof, the State Government do hereby prohibit fishing within the territorial waters along the entire coastline of Odisha State and Chilika lake by all types of fishing vessels (Mechanized, Motorized, and Non-Motorized Boats) from 3rd December 2021 to 5th December 2021 (both days inclusive)(3-days) for safeguarding life and assets of fishers due to impending cyclonic storm, the notification concluded.