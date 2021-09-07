Crime graph grows by 10% in Odisha

Odisha has registered a yearly 10.74% increase in overall crime with 1.34 lakh cases registered during 2020 against 1.21 cases in 2019, the Home Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra informed the State Assembly on Monday.

The Ganjam police district with 7,858 registered cases topped the overall crime followed by Bhubaneswar (7,674) and Angul (7,024), Mishra told the Assembly, replying to a query by BJP MLA Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia.

While the Cuttack police district reported 4,180 criminal cases under Indian Penal Code sections, the Boudh police district was the least crime-prone area recording the lowest of 1,131 criminal cases.