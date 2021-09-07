Odisha per capita loan burden Rs 23,761: Two-fold rise in decade

In what lays bare the poor financial condition that the State finds itself in, Odisha’s per capita loan burden has recorded a two-fold rise in the past decade with per-head debt increasing to Rs 23,761 in 2021-22.

“The per capita loan burden has shot up to Rs 23,761 in 2021-22 while it was recorded at Rs 9,144 in 2011-12”, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari replying to a query by BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik informed the State Legislative Assembly on Monday.

As per the preliminary estimate of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), the loan is likely to increase to Rs 104312.12 crore by July this year with the liabilities accounting for 17.80 percent of gross state domestic product (GSDP), the minister said.

By the end of the current financial year, the State’s total debt burden will increase to Rs 1,22,917 crore, the minister concluded.

The government’s total liabilities consisted of internal borrowings, loans, and advances from the union government and balances in the public account said an official of the finance department.