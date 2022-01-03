COVID vaccination for children begins in Odisha: TPR rises to 0.77%

The coastal State on Monday began the vaccination programme of 15 to 18 years of children while in yet another steep single-day spike, the State logged 424 new cases of Covid-19 from 25 districts, in the last 24 hours at 0.77% Test Positivity Rate (TPR).

Meanwhile the State’s health authorities have set up 939 special CVCs (Covid Vaccination Centres) across the State for the children in the age group of 15 to 18 years with the target to vaccinate the young population in the particular age-group in a month’s period. All those, whose birth year is 2007 or before, are entitled to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

The new infections pushed the cumulative tally to 10,55,980 while 37 cases of Omicron mutant variants have been detected in the State so far, the health authorities said on Monday.

The State did not record a fresh fatality today with the death toll remaining static at 8,463. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.77% continued to remain below 1% for over two months. Of the new infectees, 47 are between 0-18 years of age.

The Kandhamal district with no active case has turned covid-free zone while five more districts with single-digit active cases are on the verge of becoming infection-free territories.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 177. The district accounted for nearly 36 per cent of the new infections while 5 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 2,355 active COVID-19 cases while 10,45,109 patients including 146 on Sunday recovering from the disease.

As 424 samples gave positive results out of 54,793 samples tested on Sunday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.77 per cent against the previous day’s 0.68%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.97% while active cases account for 0.22% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.08% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.54% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.1% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.85% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The States health authorities have so far administered 5,03,64,509 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,10,36,234 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Nearly 68% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.

