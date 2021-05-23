In an attempt to do away with the inordinate delay in the receipt of COVID test reports, Odisha government launched a Covid-specific test report website to facilitate the timely report submission by the click of mouse.

Those tested for COVID were knocking at the testing centres to ascertain the testing status of the samples. What was adding to the woes was considerable delay in the receipt of the testing report.

RT-PCR reports take 36 to 48 hours while RATs took 24 hours .

Delay triggered adverse consequences as positive patients unaware of the test status were mingling in the community emerging as super-spreaders, said a public health expert.

The Health and Family Welfare Department and the E&IT Department jointly launched the initiative so that people are not required to visit the testing centre to get their Covid test report.

Those subjected to sample test could not obtain his/her test result by visting https://covid19regd.odisha.gov.in/SamplCollectionDetails.aspx. One has to submit the registered mobile number or SRF ID. To ensure privacy of the reports, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, said officials.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said “Technology has always been a big bulwark during the fight against the pandemic. Hassle-free provision of information regarding Covid test to people will not only smoothen the process but also give a huge relief to the people during these trying times”.

He said that the capacity to conduct RT-PCR testing has been enhanced by setting up RT-PCR test centres in several districts.

“We often see people throng to the test centres to collect their negative reports. During this trying time, the anxiety to know their test status is obvious. We have leveraged technology to remove these hassles of collecting test status by providing the report directly. The same also can be availed at the ‘Mo Seba Kendras’ at gram panchayat level”, said Electronics & IT Department Secretary, Manoj Kumar Mishra.