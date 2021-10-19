COVID-cases jump by 63% in a single day in Odisha

The coastal State on Tuesday reported a drastic single-day 63% jump in infections as 556 new infections were diagnosed in the last 24 hours as against 340 reported in the previous day.

Yesterday 340 infections were reported while positive cases increased by 216 at 63.52% in the last 24 hours. With four fresh fatalities, the cumulative death toll in the State has risen to 8,294 while the total positive cases have gone up to 10,35,973.

Of the new infectees, 87 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 15.64% against the previous day’s 14.70 per cent, he said.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 305. The district accounted for nearly 55 per cent of the new infections while as many as 10 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur (4), Malkangiri (5) and Boudh (9) districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, the Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,482 active cases.

The state currently has 4,846 active COVID-19 cases while 10,22,780 patients including 530 on Monday recovered from the disease.

As 556 samples gave positive results out of 57,026 samples tested on Monday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.97 per cent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.9 per cent while more than 2.11 crore samples were clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.72% while active cases account for 0.46% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.64% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.82% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.