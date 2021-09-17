CII donates Oxygen Concentrators to BMC to combat COVID-19

The Odisha state council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday donated 15 oxygen concentrators to the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to help the administration in its effort to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic amid concerns of a possible third wave.

A CII delegation led by Santosh K Mohapatra, Ex-Chairman, CII, Odisha State Council handed over the concentrators at a simple function. Among others, the BMC Commissioner, Sanjay Kumar Singh graced the function.

The BMC Commissioner has appreciated the gesture by CII during these pandemic times and said the medical equipment will help in saving precious lives.

The consignment comprised 10 oxygen concentrators of 10 liters each, which costs over Rs 15 lakh.

“The State Government is doing excellent work in controlling COVID-19 in Odisha. We hope this support by CII will further augment the excellent initiative being taken up by the State Government for preparing the anticipated 3rd wave of Covid -19” said Mr. Mohapatra.

Among others who were present are Mr. Matrudatta Mishra, Yi Bhubaneswar Past Chair, Mr. Gaurav Chawla, Yi Bhubaneswar Chapter Chair, Ms. Jayashree Mohanty, IWN Chairperson Odisha Chapter, Mr. Manoj Kar, Chair, IGBC Odisha Chapter, Ms. Sofia Firdous, Co-Chair, IGBC Odisha Chapter, & Ms. Suparna Nanda, Director, CII Odisha State Office.

Suvendu Kumar Sahoo, Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation) and COVID-19 Nodal Officer, BMC, and Sabyasachi Hota, Allotment Officer, BDA were also present.