Children pay tributes to legendary music maestro Akshaya Mohanty

Children and budding singers of the generation next paid glowing tribute to legendary music maestro late Akshaya Mohanty on his 19th death anniversary.

A special musical night “Pilanka Akhaya” was organized on virtual platform at the Guru Kelucharan Odishi Research Centre and it was live streamed through Facebook page and youTube channel of PECUC.

Singer of the young generation Akankshya Sahu was honoured with prestigious ‘Pilanka Akshaya Samman 2021’.

Children sang everlasting songs of Akshaya Mohanty like “Mayabini Bana”, Jochhana”, Danei Dasa”, “Shikari Shikari”, “Punyar Naditire”, “Chandramali Hase”, “Lal Tuk Tuk”, “Phurkina udi gala bani”, “A Phaguna tume” etc.

The musical programme was organized by PECUC in joint collaboration with Rotary Club of UNIQUE, Bhubaneswar.

Mrs Ratna Dash, Mr Jyoti Shankar Mohanty, Mr Kartik Chandra Das, Ms Alpana Das of PECUC conducted the programme.