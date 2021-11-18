Carcass of juvenile tusker spotted in Odisha

The carcass of a juvenile tusker with its tusk intact was spotted on Wednesday in a decomposed state at a crop field near Panada village under Digapahandi forest range in Ganjam district.

The carcass of the elephant aged around five years was first spotted by locals who later informed the forest department this morning.

The veterinary surgeons have rushed to the spot for conducting post mortem of the body. The cause of the death would be known after post-mortem, the forest officials said.

It did not appear to be a case of poaching. The elephant might have died due to sickness or fight with other elephants in the herd, said divisional Forest officials.

A herd of 13 elephants had recently strayed into the area. The tusker which was found dead might have got separated from the herd. As its tusks were intact, it could be conclusively stated that it was not a case of poaching. The elephant herd had destroyed croplands last week in Digapahandi block. However the forest officials have chased them back to the forest areas, they said.

Man-elephant conflict has become a recurring feature in most parts of Odisha. As per the latest census conducted this, Odisha is home to 1976 elephants. Of the 30 districts, elephants have been sighted in as many as 27 districts.