Budget session of Odisha assembly to begin from 25 March

The weeklong budget session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin from 25 March and continue till 31 March, a notification said on Tuesday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby summon the Ninth Session of the Sixteenth Odisha Legislative Assembly to meet at 11.00 A.M. on 25 March 2022 in the Assembly Building at Bhubaneswar,” Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lai said in his order.

As per the provisional calendar of sittings issued by the Assembly, the session will start with the Governor’s address on 25 March. The annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 will be presented on 30 March.

The Speaker will convene an all-party meeting on 15 March to ensure smooth functioning of the House.