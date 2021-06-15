In what appeared to be a script imbibed with the ingredients of a bollywood thriller, a jilted lover held hostage three members of a family at gunpoint in Odisha’s Bolangir Town on Tuesday before alert police and fire brigade personnel ended the five-hour-long hostage drama and rescued the trio unharmed in a swift operation.

In a joint operation, the rescuers managed to bring the distraught family to safety by ladder and rope. They had locked themselves in a room after the accused identified as Bikram Panda barged into their house and searched for his beloved at gunpoint.

Risking their lives, rescuers sporting bullet-proof vests entered into the room on the first floor of the double storey building by breaking open the window, police officials supervising the operation said.

The accused who held out a gun and also opened fire was later overpowered by the police team in a daring operation.

“It was quite a challenging task to rescue those who were held hostage. The accused was also overpowered in the operation that lasted for around five hours in Shantipada locality of the town”, said Balangir Superintendent of Police, Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu.

We applied all tricks up our sleeves. We held a series of conversations with him over phone through a group of emissaries and close acquaintances. As talks failed, the team forced its way into the first floor of the building to overpower the armed man. The police personnel engaged in the operation displayed utmost restraint and courage, which resulted in the success of the operation, he added.