BMC to launch bio-mining to reclaim waste dumpsite

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will launch the bio-mining process to reclaim the land earlier utilised as a waste dumpsite.

It will be launched on auspicious Akshay Tritia on 3 May, at Bhuasuni which was being used as a dumpsite several years as per MSW (management of solid waste) Rules 2016, CPCB (Central Pollution control Board) 2019 guidelines and other applicable rules and regulations, said Suvendu Kumar Sahoo, Deputy Commissioner, Sanitation, BMC.

The project broadly involves scientific management of dumped waste by excavating the same from the heap and segregate into various category i.e. compost formed on account of bio-degradation of organic waste over a period of time to be utilised for farming, RDF to be utilised by cement units and non-dangerous inert waste to be utilised as landfills for low lying areas, added Sahoo, Deputy Commissioner, Sanitation, BMC.

A meeting held in this regard was attended among others by Mayor, BMC Sulochana Das and MLA Jatani Suresh Chandra Routray, Sarpanch of Bhuasuni GP Tapan Kumar Chakrabarti.