BJP picks holes in Manish murder probe

The Odisha unit of BJP raised serious questions over the police investigation into the Manish Anurag murder case and said the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s media conference on Saturday after the arrest of three persons has left several glaring gaps in the ‘narrative’.

First and foremost is the question as to how the hotel and dance bar which Manish had visited was operating right through the night and who owns it? Is it true that a policeman and several influential people run the hotel, asked the BJP.

Secondly, where the mobile phone of deceased Manish is, asked the BJP while emphasising the fact that the DCP was not at all clear as to how Manish was killed.

The police have not revealed whether it has examined all those people who were present at the bar. The DCP says that there was a quarrel outside the hotel and Manish was killed.

Later his body was dumped in a nearby pond. But there were no external injuries on the body of Manish. BJP leader D Mallick alleged

That the police are hiding more than it has revealed in the case and there is room for suspicion that they are trying to protect some people.

It may be recalled here that Manish, son of senior journalist and Editor of an Odia daily newspaper, Nabin Das was found dead in a pond on the outskirts of the city here on 9 October.

The police arrested three persons Amrit Biswal, Dinesh Mohapatra and Mrutynjay Mishra on Saturday.