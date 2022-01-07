Bhubaneswar Smart City wins two SKOCH Awards for e-governance

The Bhubaneswar Smart City has bagged the prestigious SKOCH Awards in two categories bringing to fore excellent e-governance management in Odisha’s capital city.

While the Bhubaneswar Smart City has won the award under Urban Governance Category for unified city portal Bhubaneswar.Me, it has won the Ease of Doing Business award for the Building Plan Approval System (BPAS) for its citizen-driven service and utility.

Instituted in 2003, SKOCH Award salutes people, projects, and institutions that go the extra mile to make India a better nation.

SKOCH Award not only acknowledges exceptional achievers—organisations, and individuals—but also spurs inspirational guidance and motivational leadership.

“The Temple City is proving its mettle over the digital governance segment time and again and would implement more citizen-centric measures in coming days”, Managing director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited Sanjay Kumar Singh said