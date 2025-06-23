NTPC Kaniha honoured with twin awards for environmental excellence

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Kaniha, located in Odisha’s Angul district, has received two prestigious awards in recognition of its commitment to environmental management and sustainability.

The station was conferred the Kalinga Environment Excellence National Award – 2024 in the Five Star Category (the highest recognition) during the 10th National Conclave on Environment, Energy and Climate Change (EECC) 2025.

Advertisement

The award acknowledges the station’s outstanding performance in environmental management and its effective pollution abatement measures.

Advertisement

The ceremony was jointly sponsored by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (Government of Odisha), the Odisha State Productivity Council, and the Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad.

The award was received by K. Narasimha Reddy, Executive Director and Head of Plant, NTPC Kaniha, in the presence of several distinguished dignitaries.

Additionally, NTPC Kaniha received the Platinum Award—the highest recognition in the Sustainability category—by the Green Enviro Foundation. This honor was presented during the Green Enviro Environment Award and Summit, held on 19 June 2025 in Lonavala.

The ceremony was graced by Suresh Prabhu, former Union Minister and current Chairman of the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA). The award was received on behalf of NTPC Talcher Kaniha by Rabi Shankar Verma, Senior Manager (EMG), and A.L. Mohammad Idris K.S., Senior Manager (Ash Utilization).

K.N. Reddy, Executive Director, NTPC Talcher Kaniha, congratulated the entire team for securing the two distinguished awards. He commended their unwavering commitment to environmental excellence and sustainability, noting that the recognition reflects their dedication, hard work, and leadership in sustainable practices.

He encouraged the team to continue setting high benchmarks and contributing meaningfully to environmental protection and sustainable development.