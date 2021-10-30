Fishermen friendly mobile application launched in Odisha as part of turtle conservation plan

The Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department in collaboration with M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) launched a customized ‘Fisher Friend Mobile Application (FFMA)’ aimed at alerting fishermen regarding the ‘No fishing zones’ declared for Oilve Ridely Turtle Conservation.

The offline mobile application can be downloaded free by fishermen and boat crew members so that they can clearly know the GPS locations and the boundaries of the no-fishing zones.

Fisheries Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, emphasized the commitment of the government in the conservation of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles.

Each year, the Olive Ridley turtles congregate near Dhamara River Mouth, Devi River Mouth, Rushikulya River Mouth and along the Gahirmatha Marine Wildlife Sanctuary for mass nesting.

The Mobile application also has additional features for providing fishing boats with near real-time information regarding weather, potential fishing zones, ocean state forecasts, disaster alerts provided by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information System (INCOIS).

Odisha has recorded a sustainable growth in marine fisheries sector in reaching a production of 1.72 lakh metric tons in 2020-21. The seafood exports to international markets from the state has increased nine-fold during the last 20 years from Rs. 379 Crore in 2000-01 to Rs. 3,243 Crore in 2019-20. Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Fisheries and ARD Department R. Raghuprasad and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Sashi Paul addressed the function.

Attachments area