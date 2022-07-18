AIIMS-Bhubaneswar all set to conduct renal transplant surgery

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) – Bhubaneswar will launch the renal transplant surgery facility in August, said the premiere health institute officials.

The institute has already received the required permission from the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) of the state government to start the procedure. Besides, AIIMS Bhubaneswar will shortly have a dedicated burn and plastic ward, new trauma and emergency area, and a shelter building to house the patients’ attendants, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Mukesh Tripathi.

As per recent data, AIIMS Bhubaneswar records around 4,500 patients’ footfall per day for consultation.

The institute is now playing a pivotal role in providing quality health care as well as ushering new inventions in the field of Medical Research. It has now become one of the prominent Health care institutions in the country, Director Mukesh Tripathi added.