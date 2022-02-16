Active COVID-19 cases drop below 10,000 mark in Odisha, positivity dips to 1.38%

With daily recoveries outnumbering the fresh infections, the active COVID-19 cases in the coastal State dropped below 10,000, indicating towards the slowdown of the highly transmissible disease.

Meanwhile the State on Wednesday continued to maintain its downward trajectory of infection, logging 852 fresh cases at 1.38% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) with cumulative recoveries inching towards 99%.

On the other hand, the fatality trajectory is on a steady rise with 19 succumbing to infection in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll in the State now stands at 8,945.

With the latest daily infection, the cumulative infection tally has climbed to 12,79,898, while the State currently has 9,433 active cases. While 181 positive cases are from the 0-18 year age group among the new infectees, the recoveries on Wednesday have surpassed the daily cases, marking the steady decline in infection.

A total of 12,61,567 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,671 in the past 24 hours. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar, continues to report the highest number of new cases at 113, followed by Sundargarh district with 89 cases.

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha with less than 2,500 active cases is placed in the yellow zone. The remaining 29 districts are in the green zone with fewer than 1,000 active cases.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.55% while active cases account for 0.73% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.42% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.57% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.58% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 5,95,32,276 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,62,76,507 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 7,25,415 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Around 85% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.