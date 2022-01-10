74 nursing, engineering students test positive in Odisha

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, 28 students of government-run SCB College of Nursing in Cuttack have tested positive while 46 students of a private engineering college in the Kolnara block of Rayagada district have contracted the virus, officials said on Monday.

Covid random tests were conducted on the inmates of both the institutions and 74 were found exposed to and infected with the virus, they said.

The infectees are staying in isolation with due medical attention. The health condition of all the infected students in Cuttack and Rayagada is stable, they concluded.