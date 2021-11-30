50% of Odisha’s adult population fully vaccinated: 90% administered the 1st jab

In the midst of decreasing COVID-19 positive cases, Odisha has achieved a milestone with 50% of the vaccine-eligible adult population in the 0-18 year age group being fully vaccinated.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 4,30,55,912 (4.30 crore) COVID-19 vaccine doses while 1,53,55,276 (1.53 crore) people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Over 50% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.

The coastal State has set a cent per cent coverage of the first dose target by December end while almost 90% of the eligible adult population has so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. On 12 November, four crore doses were administered. The State needs to administer 6.18 crore doses to fully vaccinate its vaccine-eligible population.