PM expresses happiness over India’s vaccination drive crossing another landmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed happiness over India’s vaccination drive crossing another important milestone. Over 50 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated in India.

In response to a tweet in this regard by Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya yesterday, the PM said; “India’s vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing.”