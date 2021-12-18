Odisha clocks 10% rise in new COVID-19 cases: 60% adult population fully vaccinated

The coastal State has logged 169 new COVID-19 positive cases, a 10% rise in the last 24 hours from 16 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,52,641, the health authorities said on Saturday.

One fresh fatality took the death toll to 8,442 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.27% continued to remain below 1% for almost two months.

The Kandhamal district with no active case turned covid-free zone on Saturday while eight other districts with single digit active case are on the verge of becoming infection-free territories.

Of the new infectees, 29 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 17.15% against the previous day’s 16.88 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 88. The district accounted for almost 53 per cent of the new infections while 14 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 1,922 active COVID-19 cases while 10,42,224 patients including 222 on Friday recovering from the disease.

As 169 samples gave positive results out of 61,077 samples tested on Friday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.27 per cent against the previous day’s 0.25%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.01% while active cases account for 0.18% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.26% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.1% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.84% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The States health authorities have so far administered 4,70,86,013 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 1,84,86,234 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Around 60% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.