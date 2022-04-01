46.42% population intensely poor in Odisha

As many as 29.35% of the population in the coastal State is poor while the intensity of poverty at 46.42 % in Odisha is lower in comparison to the national level of 47.13%.

The Planning & Convergence Minister Padmanabh Behera replying to a question of BJD legislator Prafulla Samal informed the House yesterday quoting ‘National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) 2021 – Baseline Report of NITI Aayog,

The social security scheme and poverty alleviation programmes like Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM), KALIA, MAMATA, Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana; food grain supply at a discounted rate; financial empowerment of women through Dakshyata and Mission Shakti; cashless treatment under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, employment opportunities under MGNREGA and MUKTA Yojana are slowly paying dividends in the State in economy uplift of people.

According to the NITI Aayog’s analysis, there exists massive regional variation with regard to the poverty level.

In accordance with the MPI 2021 – Baseline Report, Odisha is ranked eighth from the bottom with 29.35% of the State’s population found to be multidimensionally poor.

The intensity of poverty is more pronounced in Nabarangpur district with 59.32% are found to be poor, followed by Malkangiri and Koraput district (over 50%). Rayagada and Kalahandi districts follow closely with 48.14% and 47.28% poverty levels respectively.