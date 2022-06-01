25% doctors’ post lying vacant at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, reveals RTI query

More than 25% of doctor posts are lying vacant at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar, according to the premier central health facility’s reply to an RTI query.

The vacancy in non-teaching posts amounts to 36% of the total sanctioned posts in the institute at a time when pandemic health crisis is to completely subside.

Till 30 April, 2022, the institute has a total of 305 sanctioned faculty posts of which 226 are filled up and 79 are lying vacant, the AIIMS authorities replied to a RTI query by activist Akhand.

Of the total 3,876 sanctioned non-faculty posts, 2,462 are filled up while 1,414 are lying vacant as on April 30, 2022.

While 478 teaching and non-teaching posts were filled up in the last two years, 1,493 sanctioned posts are lying vacant till 30 April, 2022.

The process of the filling up of the vacancies in doctors’ posts is being taken up from time to time. The institute is intent on maintaining the quality of health service.

The authorities concerned will shortly initiate the recruitment drive to fill up the vacancies. However the crux of the problem lies in the recruitment of super-specialty and specialty posts as candidates are in most of the cases lacking in quality and competence, confided AIIMS-Bhubaneswar administrative officials.