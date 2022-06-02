14 lakh court case records being digitized in Odisha

With the rapid digitization of the case records and Information Technology application in courts, the process of prosecution would be expedited and made easier, said Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

The folders of 14 lakh cases in different courts are being digitized rapidly. The Odisha high court started this pioneering work in the entire country. Massive infrastructural development was also being done in the courts, Mahapatra said while addressing the Judicial Service Probationers in a one-day exposure session on Wednesday.

Addressing the probationers, Principal Secretary General Administration and Public Grievance Surendra Kumar dwelt upon the executive procedures involved in extension of welfare measures, policing, grievance redressal, IT application and the coherent working for good governance.

Kumar also highlighted the utilities of IT intervention, maintenance of integrity, ideals of equitability, inquisitiveness and independence from external influences in service delivery.

The exposure session was organized in three different sittings. Principal Secretary Panchyati Raj and Drinking Water Ashok Kumar Meena, Secretary Law Pratap Kumar Patra, Additional Secretary Law Pranaya Kumar Das, Officer on Special Duty to Chief Secretary, Dillip Routray, Police Commissioner Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi, Director State Budget and Executive Director CMGI Satyapriya Ratha, and General Manager Odisha Computer Application Centre Madhumita Ratha also spoke on the occasion.