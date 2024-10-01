Bharadwaj conducts surprise check at Deep Chand Bandhu hospital, takes feedback from patients and staff

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, in North Delhi’s Wazirpur and interacted directly with the patients, their family members, in a bid to have first hand feedback on the medical centre’s current state. He also held discussions with the hospital administration to ensure that there were no operational issues with regard to the medical institution.

The surprise check is part of the government’s commitment towards maintaining the smooth functioning of its world-class healthcare facilities, he said , adding he also interacted with the patients and their attendants, inquired about the medical services being provided at the hospital, and took their feedback regarding food being served, along with other facilities offered at the hospital.

Most of the patients have expressed satisfaction with the medical services, however, some who had queued up for medicines raised complaints about the unavailability of some of the prescribed medication.The Minister also personally spoke to patients in the queue and took stock of the availability of the prescribed medicines, an official statement said.

Bharadwaj directed the senior hospital officials present there to ensure that all required medicines are available in sufficient quantities. The hospital administration apprised him about shortage of specialists and said that shortage was causing an increased workload on the existing system.

The Minister further informed hospital administration that he has raised this issue regarding shortage of staff with the Lieutenant Governor and the central government multiple times, and added that the High Court has now issued an order regarding this matter. He assured the administration that, with the court’s direction, now the LG would soon be required to recruit specialists for the hospitals.