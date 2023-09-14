Bhagwant Mann best CM for Punjab : Kejriwal

Lauding the “strenuous efforts for promotion of industry in the state”, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said in the form of Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab has got the best Chief Minister for the state.

Addressing the gathering at Amritsar today, the Delhi CM said Punjab is scoring new heights in every arena and making rapid progress in every arena which is unprecedented and unmatched. Promising to resolve “all issues of industry”, Kejriwal said there were 882 steel foundry units in the past but now only 126 units are operating due to the apathy of previous state governments. He said the Punjab government will take this number to 2000 industries with its industry-friendly policies.

Kejriwal said he still remembers AAP had promised many guarantees to industrialists before the elections at this same place and assured that the government will fulfill each and every promise made to them. He said the Punjab government had issued a phone number to seek feedback about the problems and issues being faced by industries.

Advertisement

“After scrutiny of the records, we have found that industrialists had only three main issues including electricity, road infrastructure and systematic problems,” the AAP leader said . He said the AAP government was committed to redress all concerns raised by industrialists promptly.

The Delhi CM said the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann personally went to each and every renowned industrialist and due to his persistent efforts, the state has received investments more than Rs 50000 Crore within one and half years after AAP came to power. He said this investment would create 2.86 lakh jobs in the state.

Kejriwal said during floods, Mann took stock of the situation by going on grassroots through boats and ensured relief to them. He said that earlier, CMs used to ferry helicopters to do the same practice.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM today announced to give impetus to industrialisation in the border districts of the state. He said the state government is committed to ensure the holistic development of the industry in-the border region.