Bahra University to bear expenses of students orphaned in Covid

Shimla-based Bahra University announced to bear 100 per cent expenses of students who had lost both parents during the Covid pandemic, vice-chancellor B S Nagendra Parashar said on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, Parashar said the varsity administration was sympathetic to students who had lost one or two parents in Covid and a decision had been taken to provide the scholarship.

The students, who had lost both parents, will be provided with 100 per cent scholarship while those students, who had lost one parent, will be provided 50 per cent scholarship, he said, adding scholarship was also being given on a merit basis.

He stated that though the Coronavirus pandemic had affected the varsity hard yet the ongoing activities and facilities for students were being continued, besides special focus was being laid on digitization of the varsity.

Replying to a query on private universities selling fake degrees to students, Parashar said a system for awarding degrees had been evolved in the university under which results were screened and degrees were awarded only after that.

He further stated that severe competition in education was leading to allegations of private educational institutions becoming a hub of business as there were more institutes than students.

“At Bahra University, we are adopting a multi-disciplinary approach to increase employability of students and focus is being laid on providing hands-on experience to them.

Bahra University will soon introduce new courses with a focus on the economy of Himachal Pradesh as sericulture and floriculture and is encouraging soft skills-based learning to make students job givers and not seekers,” he added.