Atishi’s response to Chouhan’s letter: farmers condition never been as bad as it is during BJP rule

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has strongly responded to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s letter, alleging that the plight of farmers has never been as dire as it has been under the BJP’s regime.

CM Atishi remarked that the saffron party discussing farmers’ issues is akin to a person involved in violence is lecturing on non-violence.

Advertisement

The Delhi CM urged the Union Agriculture Minister to address the farmers’ ongoing hunger strike in Punjab over their demands, and also ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage in a dialogue with them.

Advertisement

Atishi also appealed to stop politicising farmers’ issues, alleging that during BJP’s governance, farmers have faced bullets and batons.

Reacting to Chouhan’s letter to the Delhi CM, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that due to the BJP, over 700 farmers had been martyred. He further alleged that the same BJP is now talking about farmers, whereas due to their government, the MSP law has not been implemented to this day.

Singh further said that even now, farmers in Punjab, like Jagjit Singh Dallewal are sitting on indefinite hunger strikes.

He claimed that the farmers of Maharashtra were being allegedly pushed to commit suicide because of the saffron party-led Centre’s policies.