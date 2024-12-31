Atishi writes to LG over alleged demolition of religious structures in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena against alleged demolition of Hindu temples and Buddhist places of worship revered by Dalit community.

She has mentioned in her communication, requesting the LG that no such religious places be demolished, in view of the feelings of people and their religious sentiments.

In a letter to LG, she mentioned that it has been brought to her attention that the Religious Committee has ordered the demolition of numerous religious structures all across Delhi, in a meeting dated 22.11.2024.

She alleged that the said committee has allegedly bypassed the elected government and decided to demolish several temples.

The CM has said that the demolition of these structures would hurt the religious sentiments of the concerned communities.

The CM has said that until last year, all decisions of the Religious Committee would be sent to the LG, via the CM and the Minister (Home), Delhi.

She claimed that the files regarding the committee are directly reaching his office after an order from the LG office last year.