Atishi writes to CEC, alleges MCC violation by BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) alleging that BJP’s poll candidates are conducting registrations for women for their scheme in which they will distribute cash and promise to give houses and land rights.

She said that getting registrations done for such schemes during the Model Code of Conduct in force is blatant violation of the guidelines.

She urged the poll panel to take immediate necessary actions that include disqualifications and holding the concerned party responsible.

The CM has also called for appropriate action against the erring election officials in this regard in the concerned constituencies including Patparganj, Matiala and Dwarka.

Atishi urged the poll panel to direct the police to take legal action against those found guilty of engaging in unlawful activities.

The CM asserted that if the commission does not take concrete action within the next 24 hours, it will be assumed that the BJP’s activities are considered permissible under the legal framework, and accordingly the AAP will also resume registrations for its ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’ and ‘Sanjeevani Yojana.’

She further mentioned in her communication that such violations and activities threaten the democratic process and must be addressed with urgency, so that the public’s trust in the free and fair elections is maintained.