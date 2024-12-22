Atishi visits Rangpuri, pledges swift action on civic issues

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi visited Rangpuri Pahadi in South West Delhi on Sunday to address grievances after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena highlighted the area’s civic challenges.

She assured residents that issues such as road restoration, cleanliness, and drainage overflow would be resolved within a week.

Atishi said, “I visited the Rangpuri area, met with the residents, and understood their problems. I have assured them that all major issues, including broken roads and power cuts, will be resolved promptly.”

The CM expressed gratitude to the LG for bringing these issues to the government’s attention, urging him to continue sharing such concerns for swift resolution.

Atishi also commented on the ongoing development in the Rohtak Road and Mundka areas in Outer Delhi.

She noted that the road on one side has been repaired, and once GRAP-IV restrictions are lifted, construction on the other side will commence.

She added that drainage repairs in these areas are being undertaken at a cost of Rs150 crore.

The Chief Minister affirmed that Delhiites have faith in the Kejriwal-led government and assured continued efforts to address the city’s challenges.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also expressed gratitude to the L-G for pointing out shortcomings and confirmed that the government is actively addressing these issues.

Construction on Mundka roads has already begun, and the CM is expected to inaugurate the completed projects in the coming days.