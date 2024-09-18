Atishi to take oath as next Delhi CM in a few days

The swearing-in of Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi will take place in the next few days, sources said on Wednesday.

There are indications that she may take oath, along with new cabinet ministers, on coming Saturday, sources added.

In response to a media query whether she would be taking oath as the next Delhi CM on September 21, Atishi said, “I have not received any official communication in this regard.”

The question was asked while she was on a visit to meet the families of the victims of building collapse at Karol Bagh.

On Tuesday, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal resigned as the chief minister of Delhi hours after proposing Atishi’s name as his successor.

Kejriwal had submitted his resignation to LG Saxena yesterday.

With Kejriwal stepping down from the post of the chief minister, the AAP has staked claim to form government under Atishi’s leadership.