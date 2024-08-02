Atishi takes cognizance of Rohini shelter home deaths, orders probe

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Friday ordered a magisterial probe into the reported deaths of 14 inmates at the Asha Kiran shelter home run by the government in Rohini.

She directed concerned official to submit the preliminary report over the matter within 48 hours.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said, “The Social Welfare Department of the Delhi government runs a shelter home by the name of ‘Asha Kiran’. This shelter home is for intellectually challenged people, where 980 mentally challenged people live. There are many people here who are in the severe category of disability and along with that, they are suffering from many other physical problems, who are on bed rest and are completely dependent on others.”

Advertisement

She said the shelter home has 24×7 medical care units which includes six doctors, 17 nurses and 450 caregivers who work 24 hours a day in three shifts.

“It has been reported that 14 deaths have occurred in Asha Kiran Home in July. 13 of the deceased are adults. The postmortem report of the 14 dead has not come yet. However, initial investigations have revealed that many of the deceased were suffering from many physical problems other than intellectual disability,” the minister said.

Stating that the 14 deaths in a month is a very serious matter, Atishi said, “Given this, we have immediately ordered a magisterial inquiry and a deadline of 48 hours has been given for the preliminary investigation report.”

She categorically said if any officer, doctor, nurse, caregiver, or administrative staff is found negligent in this investigation, then strict action will be taken against them. “I want to assure Delhi’ites that if the investigation finds that any of these deaths have occurred due to negligence or irresponsible behaviour, then no officer will be spared. Apart from government action, police action will also be taken against them. We are waiting for the post-mortem report and the preliminary report of the magisterial inquiry. Further action will be taken as soon as these arrive,” the minister asserted.

Earlier in a note to the ACS, Revenue, Atishi directed to immediately initiate a magisterial enquiry into the matter. She also asked him to recommend measures to be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has taken note of the deaths at the shelter home. He observed that it points not only to the dereliction of duty but is also an act of criminality against the most helpless and disadvantaged.

The LG ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the state of affairs of all shelter homes being run by the government, including into the deaths at Asha Kiran Home, is undertaken and a report, inter alia, fixing responsibility is presented within one week.

He said action be initiated against the administrator of the facility immediately.

The LG said a ‘white paper’ on the running of all homes by the Social Welfare, Women and Child Department and DUSIB, including expenditure, facilities, number of inmates admitted, medical facilities available etc may be prepared and submitted within three weeks.