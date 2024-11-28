Atishi & Kejriwal slam Centre over Delhi’s law and order situation

Few hours following a mild intensity explosion in North Delhi’s Prashant Vihar, Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday accused the central government of not being able to maintain the city’s law and order situation.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi claimed that there is a stark rise in crime across Delhi, while extortion calls, firing incidents and murders are coming to light very frequently in the recent past, and it is becoming like Mumbai from the 90’s when it was dominated by the underworld.

Calling it a breakdown of law and order, Atishi alleged,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his party BJP are responsible for this situation in Delhi.”

She said that the Centre only has one responsibility, which is to maintain law and order of the city, but it is not able to deliver on this front.

Taking a dig at the Home Minister, she alleged that he was busy in the election campaigns, and could not think of the safety of Delhi.

Meanwhile, raising serious concerns over crime in the city, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in a separate press conference, held the Home Minister responsible for alleged failure to ensure public safety in Delhi.

Kejriwal claimed that fear was growing amongst citizens due to escalating crimes, including a record rise in murders and extortion bids.

He claimed that serious crimes have occurred in close proximity to the Union Home Minister’s residence, and further alleged that Shah neglected his responsibilities.

The AAP chief claimed that on one hand, the Delhi government has worked tirelessly to develop the city and provide better education, but, ensuring safety and security of residents remained with the BJP-ruled Central government, which has been grossly ignored.

Kejriwal alleged that the city’s law and order has been badly affected over the past year and a half.

He alleged that, “There is a sharp rise in crimes across the city, with the system appearing to have completely collapsed. Murders have become frequent, businesspersons are being targeted with extortion calls, and incidents of harassment, eve-teasing, rape, gang rapes, and murders of women are surging across the capital.”

The AAP Chief claimed that Delhi is not just unsafe, but is being labeled as the most unsafe capital in the world.

According to Kejriwal, “In 2022 alone, 501 murders were recorded, the highest in recent years. In the past three months alone, gang wars in the Jamuna Paar region have claimed the lives of 20 people.” The situation has become extremely dire, and people are living in constant fear and terror, he claimed.

He further said, “It is Amit Shah’s duty to ensure the safety of Delhi and to maintain law and order in the city. But today, with great regret, I must say that Amit Shah has completely failed in this responsibility over the past decade.”