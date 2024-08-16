Atishi inspects work on a ‘world-class’ school in Delhi village

Delhi Education Minister Atishi, on Friday, inspected work on a school in Kheda village of Narela touted as a world-class school.

The minister’s inspection of the school was aimed at pushing for the swift completion the school infrastructure.

Speaking during the visit, Atishi said the new school built in Kheda village is a testament to the seriousness and priority of the Kejriwal government to education.

“Before Arvind Kejriwal’s government came to power in 2015, the condition of government schools in Delhi was no less than that of ruins. The future of children was lost in broken walls and dark rooms but CM Arvind Kejriwal made education his priority as a result of which magnificent government schools are being built in the villages of Delhi. We will ensure a world-class education for children of every section, rich and poor,” she affirmed.

According to the Delhi government, the four-story facility, nearing completion, boasts of 72 rooms, smart classrooms, 11 state-of-the-art laboratories, a central library, a multi- purpose hall with a capacity of 250.

The education minister further said, “It is the vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal to change the country through education. This vision will be fulfilled only when a child from a poor family gets all the facilities that children from a rich family get. We have started this by making the Delhi Government schools excellent.”

Talking of CM, she claimed,“At present, CM Arvind Kejriwal has been put in jail on a false case but his dream of developing the country through education cannot be imprisoned. We will definitely fulfil this dream by providing excellent education to every child,” Atishi asserted.

During the inspection, she instructed officials to complete the finishing work soon and dedicate the school to the children of the area within 2 months.