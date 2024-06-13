Atishi inspects main pipeline network amid water shortage in city

Continuing the ground zero inspection amid the ongoing water shortage in the national capital, Water Minister Atishi on Thursday inspected the main pipeline network carrying water from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant from east Delhi to south Delhi.

During the inspection, Atishi, who was accompanied by the senior officials of the Revenue Department and Delhi Jal Board, instructed them to increase patrolling across the city and if any leakage is found in the main pipeline anywhere, it should be removed immediately.

The minister said Delhi government is ensuring thorough patrolling by ADM and SDM teams across the city that not even a drop of water is wasted due to leakage from the main pipelines.

Advertisement

“Heatwave has been going on in Delhi for the last several days and due to inadequate supply of water by Haryana, the current production of water in Delhi has decreased. At present, Delhi is producing 40-45 MGD less water than the 1,000 MGD. It becomes necessary to ensure that not even a single drop of water is wasted anywhere,” she said.

The minister further said, “Therefore, the Delhi government has deployed patrolling teams led by ADMs and SDMs in Delhi Jal Board and Revenue Department across Delhi, who are inspecting every main water pipeline network across the city.”

Atishi said that she is ensuring not even a single drop of water is wasted due to pipeline leakage in this hour of crisis.

She said that efforts are also being made to get additional water from Haryana and Himachal Pradesh because in the current situation as Delhi is not getting enough water, which has affected the production of our water treatment plants.

“In such a situation, it is very important that not even a single drop of the water available is wasted,” added Atishi.