Atishi inspects flood preparations at low-lying Yamuna Bazaar, Old Bridge

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Wednesday reviewed the preparations of the concerned departments for the flood at Old Iron Bridge and Yamuna Bazaar on the banks of the river.

Senior officials of the Revenue Department and Flood and Irrigation Control Department were present during the inspection of the minister. They informed her that their departments are fully prepared for floods. In case of flooding, motor boats, divers and medical teams will be ready for any eventuality, they added.

The Revenue Department is fully prepared to set up relief camps in case of flooding, the officials said.

Atishi, speaking to reporters, recalled that during the same time last year, the water level of Yamuna had reached the highest mark in the last 40 years causing flooding in the lower-lying areas of Yamuna’s bank.

She said keeping this in mind, the Kejriwal Government began the preparations for floods much in advance so that all the departments could be ready to deal with any eventuality and prepared for relief and rescue operations.

Atishi assured that the government and the concerned departments were keeping a close watch on the upper parts of Yamuna, keeping in mind the sudden heavy downpour. The government, she said was ready to tackle any situation.

“Last time, the water level of Yamuna had gone above 208 meters. Currently, it is 202.6 meters, much below the danger mark. But still, the Delhi government is on alert. We are fully prepared for relief and rescue work in case of a flood situation so that the people of Delhi don’t have to face any inconvenience,” she added.