Atishi inaugurates new flyover in capital

Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday inaugurated the Punjabi Bagh Club Road flyover here and said it will ease traffic for three lakh daily commuters.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “This flyover is not just a gift for the residents of Punjabi Bagh, Madipur, and Moti Nagar, but for all Delhiites. Millions of Delhiites will now experience relief from traffic jams and enjoy smoother travel.”

Stating that this flyover will benefit approximately 3.45 lakh people daily, including those traveling by cars, buses, and two-wheelers, the Chief Minister said, “It is estimated to save Delhiites about 40,800 hours daily. Over a year, this project will save 11 lakh litres of petrol and diesel, significantly reducing pollution in Delhi—equivalent to planting 65,000 trees.”

Pointing out that pollution is a major issue in the national capital, she said today, the Delhi government has successfully mitigated pollution equal to planting 65,000 trees through this project.

“This Punjabi Bagh flyover is the 39th flyover constructed in the last 10 years under the AAP government. Infrastructure expansion in Delhi – including flyovers, elevated roads, and underpasses – has never progressed at the pace achieved under the AAP government, in Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership,” she said.

Atishi added the expansion of Delhi’s infrastructure—construction of roads, metro projects, schools, and hospitals, has led to significant growth in the city’s economy and a substantial increase in the per capita income of its residents over the past 10 years.