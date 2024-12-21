Atishi inaugurates ‘Lehar-2024’ art exhibition

Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday inaugurated the two-day ‘Lehar-2024’ art exhibition at the Shankar Children’s Center, Chanakyapuri, showcasing the exceptional artistic talent of students from Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence (ASOSE) in Performing and Visual Arts (PVA).

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “The creativity and expression displayed by the students in this exhibition are truly commendable. ‘Lehar’ has not only brought to light the exceptional talent of our children but also fostered their critical thinking and artistic abilities. Through such exposure, we are paving the way for a bright future for these young artists.”

Reflecting on the journey of these schools, she said it is a matter of immense pride that ASOSE, which started just a few years ago, have already begun fulfilling their mission of providing direction to the talent of children from underprivileged families.

The CM said these schools are proof that government schools, too, can produce exceptional talent.

“On one hand, ASOSE students are clearing exams like JEE and securing admissions in IITs. On the other hand, students specializing in music, dance, and visual arts are creating masterpieces comparable to those of renowned global artists. Without such schools built under the visionary leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, this talent might never have come to the forefront,” Atishi said.

Stating that there is no shortage of talent in the country, she said, “But without quality education for all, many children remain unable to recognize or nurture their potential. The schools built by this government ensure that even children from economically weaker sections can pursue their dreams in music, painting, and other arts.”

Urging Delhiites to attend the exhibition, she said, “I encourage everyone to visit ‘Lehar-2024.’ This exhibition is a testament to the immense talent of not just Delhi but the entire nation.”