Atishi approves appointment of 232 Doctors in Delhi Govt hospitals

Delhi Government has approved the appointment of 232 Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) qualified doctors in its hospitals, an important development concerning the city’s healthcare sector.

The Chief Minister Atishi has given her approval for these appointments, marking a significant stride in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure. She said this move will bridge the gap in the number of doctors, improve healthcare services, and ensure better treatment for patients.

Atishi asserted that this will not only help patients receive timely care, but also reduce the workload on existing doctors. Expressing her satisfaction over the development, CM emphasized the government’s commitment to improving medical services and providing quality treatment to everyone.

Advertisement

She asserted that Delhi has witnessed a healthcare revolution under former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, which she claimed includes transformation of underperforming hospitals into world-class facilities, and providing excellent care through Mohalla Clinics. The AAP government also addressed the shortage of doctors in the national capital, the CM claimed.

According to her, people can access treatments ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 50 lakh, free of cost at the state government hospitals, which she noted as the achievement of ruling dispensation’s healthcare model. Atishi also pointed out that Delhi hospitals not only serve residents of the city, but also cater to a large number of patients from neighboring states, where adequate healthcare services are often unavailable.

CM noted that the influx of patients from neighboring states adds to the workload on hospitals and doctors, while the development will help in this situation, reducing their burden.