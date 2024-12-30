Atishi accuses L-G of prioritizing politics over progress

In a strong rebuttal to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s recent letter, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accused him of engaging in “dirty politics” instead of focusing on the welfare and development of the national capital.

“You are busy engaging in petty politics while you should be paying attention to the welfare of Delhi,” Atishi remarked on Monday.

Praising the contributions of her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, she said, “For the past nine and a half years, Arvind Kejriwal has worked tirelessly for the development of Delhi. I am running the government following the path shown by him.”

Atishi also highlighted the public’s unwavering support for Kejriwal’s governance, adding, “The people of Delhi have repeatedly elected Arvind Kejriwal to power because of his commitment to progress.”

Expressing discontent over alleged obstructions by the L-G, particularly in the implementation of the Mahila Samman Yojana, Atishi said, “As a woman, I am deeply hurt by your interference in this initiative aimed at empowering women.”