Assamese couple commits suicide by hanging in Delhi

A couple from Assam, under mysterious circumstances committed suicide in North East Delhi’s Shastri Park area, the police said on Saturday.

It was on Saturday morning that the police received a call regarding a woman hanging with a string near the 1st Pushta, New Usmanpur. A team was rushed to the spot.

The police found the deceased’s cell phone near her and later her friend called on the phone, and revealed that the woman had on Friday night told that she was going to commit suicide.

Advertisement

Later, the husband’s body was found at their residence in Usman Pur. They have been identified as 27-year-old Bhaskar Deka and 25-year-old Jumi Das.

The police said that Bhaskar allegedly committed suicide by hanging with a nylon rope from the ceiling fan, in his rented house, and his body was found by the landlord.

Bhaskar had been staying at the rented house with his wife for the past two months, the police added.

According to police, the reason behind the alleged suicide by the couple is not clear for now.

However, the husband, Bhaskar left a suicide note written is Assamese, which as per police read,”He loved his wife very much and the decision to bring her to Delhi from Assam had been wrong. He was sorry for everything.”

The deceased woman was a native of Assam and was working in the house keeping unit of Omaxe Mall, Chandni Chowk, while her husband worked as a security guard at the same place.

According to a senior police officer, further investigation is underway in this regard, while the bodies have been preserved in GTB Hospital mortuary for the post-mortem examination.