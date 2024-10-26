Logo

# Cities

17-year old JEE aspirant dies by suicide in Okhla, citing study pressure

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old girl preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) allegedly jumped and died from the roof of a seven-story building in Okhla main market area of South East Delhi, citing immense exam pressure in her suicide note.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 26, 2024 1:49 pm

Representational image

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old girl preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) allegedly jumped and died from the roof of a seven-story building in Okhla main market area of South East Delhi, citing immense exam pressure in her suicide note. According to the police, a PCR call was received on late Friday night at police station Jamia Nagar that a girl had jumped from a building in the locality.

In a suicide note left behind, she mentioned the burden of study pressure and her inability to meet expectations as the reasons behind her decision, said a police official.

The girl, who had recently cleared her Class 12 examinations, was facing immense academic pressure while preparing for the highly competitive engineering entrance test, he added.. A case under Section 174 of the BNS has been registered and investigation is underway. Earlier on October 23, a 21-year old IIT Delhi student was found hanging to a ceiling fan in his hostel room.

