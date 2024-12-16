As air quality deteriorates, GRAP III curbs back in Delhi-NCR

The Central government’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on Monday, once again invoked curbs under stage III of its anti-pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR in the wake of a sharp rise in Delhi’s pollution level due to adverse meteorological conditions.

Meanwhile, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 379 on the higher end of the ‘very poor’ category.

The sub-committee on air quality management has taken the call to invoke GRAP III measures owing to slow wind speed and possible unfavourable meteorological conditions for the effective dispersion of the pollutants in the air.

As part of the recently revised guidelines of the anti-pollution plan under stage III, schools will have to exercise the option of hybrid mode for up to class V in the territorial jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and in the adjoining districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Only buses powered by CNG, electric, BS- VI diesel shall be allowed to enter the national capital as per stage III guidelines while the BS-IV diesel and BS- III petrol four-wheelers won’t be allowed to ply on the city roads.

However, persons with disabilities will be exempt from the restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles during this period.

Medium goods vehicles (MGVs) powered by diesel that are BS-IV or older standards will not be allowed except those carrying essential goods, within the city.

Earlier on December 13, the panel for air quality management released the revised schedule of the GRAP wherein certain changes had been made to effectively put in place pollution mitigation measures.

Meanwhile, the sub-committee, for the first time during this season, invoked stage III curbs on November 14 after December 5.