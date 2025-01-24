Anurag Thakur accuses Kejriwal and AAP of anti-women stance

BJP leader Anurag Singh on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief, Arvind Kejriwal, of being anti-women, alleging that under their governance, atrocities against women and disrespect for them have become commonplace in Delhi.

Thakur criticized Kejriwal, claiming that disrespecting women has become his and his party’s identity, further alleging that their actions against women’s dignity are numerous and appalling.

Advertisement

The BJP leader alleged that Kejriwal invited MP Swati Maliwal to his residence, where she was assaulted, and that AAP leaders subsequently made inappropriate comments about her.

Advertisement

He also criticized Kejriwal for allegedly sidelining his own party leader and Delhi Chief Minister candidate Atishi by removing her photo from campaign posters during the poll campaign. Thakur claimed this demonstrated Kejriwal’s willingness to undermine women to further his political agenda.

He further remarked, “Kejriwal promised Rs 1,000 to women but reneged on his word. He didn’t open schools for girls but ensured liquor stores were established in every neighborhood.”

He alleged that Kejriwal’s poor management of the education system has resulted in thousands of girls failing in Delhi schools.

Thakur also accused Kejriwal of disrespecting the sacred festival of Chhath Puja, stating, “Every year, women are forced to stand in dirty, frothy Yamuna waters, risking their lives, to offer prayers.”

The BJP leader alleged that AAP leaders have exploited women under the pretext of issuing ration cards.

He concluded by criticizing AAP’s unfulfilled promises in Punjab, stating, “They promised women in Punjab Rs 1,000 but failed to deliver. When Punjab’s women came to Delhi to protest, AAP insulted them by labeling them ‘BJP women.’”