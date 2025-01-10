Another poll stunt by Kejriwal: Gupta on funds to RWAs to hire private guards

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Friday launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal after he vowed to provide funds for hiring private guards by the Resident Welfare Association (RWAs), calling it as an “election stunt”.

Reacting to the announcement made by him ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Delhi, he said, “Kejriwal’s announcement to fund RWAs for hiring private security guards is another election stunt.”

The Leader of Opposition asked what was the need for private security when crores have been spent on CCTV cameras.

“Kejriwal’s promises are hollow and destined to vanish after the elections,” , he said, accusing the AAP of disrespecting Purvanchalis on multiple occasions.

Gupta asserted that following the implementation of GRAP-4 due to pollution in Delhi, over 20 lakh workers lost their jobs and were left struggling to provide food for their families.

“Most of these workers are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. While AAP portrays itself as a saviour of Purvanchali’s, the government ignored even High Court orders and failed to provide them financial aid. Even the aid provided to a handful of workers was insufficient,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition claimed that the High Court had directed the state government to provide Rs 8,000 to each worker, but it gave only Rs 2,000 or Rs 3,000 to some, leaving many without any aid under the pretext of their bank accounts not being linked with Aadhaar.

Referring to the 2020 Covid lockdown, he said, “Lakhs of migrant workers started walking to their villages on foot as the city struggled under lockdown. Instead of providing help or livelihood to these workers, AAP’s inhumane government forced them to leave Delhi.”