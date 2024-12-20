Another Delhi school gets bomb threat; 6th incident in 10 days

In yet another such incident, a private school in south west Delhi’s Dwarka received a bomb threat in the early hours of Friday, police said.

“The threat was received by Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka. Nothing suspicious was found, and the threat turned out to be a hoax,” a senior police official said.

This is the sixth such incident in the last 10 days

According to police, PCR calls at 4 am and 7:56 am were recieved regarding bomb threats in schools at Police Station Dwarka North and Jaffarpur Kalan.

In response, the local police, PCRs, and fire-brigades reached the targeted schools.

School premises were thoroughly checked by the bomb disposal squads, they said.

On Tuesday, Indian Public School in south Delhi and Crescent Public School in north west Delhi received such threatening emails, causing widespread panic.

Last Friday, six schools, including Bhatnagar Public School (Paschim Vihar), Cambridge School (Sriniwaspuri), DPS (East of Kailash), South Delhi Public School (Defence Colony), Delhi Police Public School (Safdarjung Enclave), and Venkatesh Public School (Rohini), were targeted.