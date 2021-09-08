Andhra police targeting TDP cadre, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh police have come under attack from TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, who accused them of harassing his party cadre at the behest of the ruling YSRCP.

In a letter addressed to DGP Gautam Sawang on Wednesday, Naidu said that police atrocities have reached their limits in the last two years. “The reputation of police is hitting rock bottom with every passing day,” he declared.

Naidu alleged that false cases have been filed against six TDP activists of Mogulicherla village in Prakasam district. The local TDP leaders were let go late in the night but again summoned early next morning, Naidu alleged.

Unable to bear the police harassment, two of the TDP activists have attempted suicide. Only after that, the police have stopped the harassment, he alleged.

Those harassed include children aged between 6 and 10 years old, Naidu has claimed.

The TDP leader has demanded an inquiry into the Mogulicherla incident, and action in the matter.