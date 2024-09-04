Amrit Udyan to open exclusively for teachers on Thursday

The Amrit Udyan will be opened exclusively for teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day tomorrow.

“They (teachers) can come from Gate Number 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near the North Avenue Road. A free shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate Number 35 will also be available for their convenience,” an official statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday.

Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024 is open for the public from August 16 to September 15, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm (the last entry – 05:15 pm) except on Mondays.

Advertisement

“Entry is free of cost. Visitors can book their slot online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/). Walk-in Visitors can register themselves through Self Service Kiosks placed outside Gate Number 35,” the statement said.

Till date, over 1.5 lakh visitors have visited the Amrit Udyan during the Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024. During the tour, visitors are being given a seed paper for spreading awareness about the environment.